Islam Times - Iran’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces managed to detain an ISIL terrorist who was in charge of foreign nationals and immigrants' affairs.

In a statement released on Saturday, Hash al-Sha’abi announced that its forces in an accurate and calculated operation, based on the information obtained in this regard, succeeded in arresting an ISIL terrorist in al- Rashīdīyah area in northern Baghdad following the judicial orders issued.The terrorist was responsible for immigrants and foreign nationals, the statement added.