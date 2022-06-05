One Dead, 8 Injured in Shooting at Arizona Shopping Center

Islam Times - A shooting at a strip mall in Phoenix, US state of Arizona, left one dead and eight others injured early Saturday morning.

Two female victims are receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, while another died from severe injuries after the attack, according to police.The injuries sustained by six other people in the shooting, including a teenage boy, are not life-threatening. They were all transported to local hospitals, The Hill reported.Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Andy Williams said during a news conference that a fight broke out during a “large gathering” of roughly 100 people at the mall and escalated into shooting, according to video posted by ABC15. Police have not arrested any suspects.The shooting occurred after midnight in the north of the city, police said.Law enforcement is conducting an investigation into the shooting based on surveillance videos and other information, with police saying that there is a “ton” of physical evidence to be inspected.“Change must happen now,” wrote Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D) in response to the shooting. “Seems we can’t go a day without another mass shooting.”This follows a string of other shootings around the country, including at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last week and a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, last month.The Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 children and two teachers dead.