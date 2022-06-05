0
Sunday 5 June 2022 - 10:42

Lavrov Says Europeans to Face Poverty Due to Anti-Russian Sanctions

Story Code : 997806
Lavrov Says Europeans to Face Poverty Due to Anti-Russian Sanctions
“The quality of life is worsening in Europe, inflation is on the rise, growth rates are slowing down. There is even a new concept of ‘the new poor’. People are suffering from the emerging problems, including the price hike. Many will face poverty,” Lavrov said in an interview withthe public broadcaster of the Republika Srpska, RTRS.

Meanwhile, tens of billions of dollars and euro are being spent on arming Ukraine, Lavrov noted.

“Germany stated that it is important for Berlin not to support the Germans during the difficult period of price growth, but to allocated $100 billion for militarization of their country,” the Minister said. “This reminds many in Europe that Germany’s statement of necessity to turn itself in the leading European power may not be perceived so innocently by many.”

The top Russian diplomat underscored that Russia has long lost faith in reliability and negotiability of Western states.

He pointed out that, following the 2014 sanctions, Russia began relying on its own capabilities and contacts with reliable partners.

“The measures we took turned us into the largest agricultural power. Before that, we used to import a lot of food,” Lavrov underscored.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
4 June 2022
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
4 June 2022
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
4 June 2022
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
3 June 2022
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
Former Mossad Chief: “Israel” on Path to Self-destruction
3 June 2022
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
Turkey Sends Large Military Reinforcements to Northern Syria
3 June 2022
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
China Urges West to Stop Fueling Conflict in Ukraine
2 June 2022
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
Zionist Rabbi Says Gantz, Lapid Worse than Nazis
2 June 2022