Turkey Attacks Northern Syria Again, Injures Six Syrian Rroops in Defiance of Concerns over Threats to Regional Security

Islam Times - Six Syrian troops have been injured near Tal Tamer town in al-Hasakah Province, northern Syria, after the Turkish military bombarded the area with heavy artillery, according to local sources.

The sources said Turkey bombarded the village of Umm al-Kif in al-Hasakah and the electricity network of Tal Tamer, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported.They also said that that the attack caused significant damage to citizens’ property, harmed the electricity network, and cut off power in the district.Turkey has been conducting several incursions against neighboring Syria’s northern parts since 2016 to target the Kurdish militants known as the People’s Protection Units (YPG).Ankara associates the YPG with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been fighting a separatist war against Turkey for decades.So far, Turkey has deployed thousands of troops in the areas, in what Damascus has decried as an outright violation of its sovereignty.Meanwhile, Moscow on Thursday advised Ankara against launching an offensive in northern Syria, saying such a move would be a “direct violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and would “cause a further escalation of tensions in Syria.”“We hope that Ankara will refrain from actions that could lead to a dangerous deterioration of the already difficult situation in Syria,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Thursday.The statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned to take yet “another step” to “clean up” northern Syria of the YPG militants.Zakharova said, “We understand Turkey’s concerns about threats to national security emanating from the border regions” with Syria. However, the concerns could also be alleviated if the Syrian military were to be deployed to the areas, she added.Washington has also warned Turkey against a military offensive in Syria, saying it would put the region at risk.