Hamas Calls for International Action to Protect Palestinian Children from Israel's Crimes

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has called on the international community to take immediate action to protect Palestinian children from Israeli brutality, saying they are suffering both in Palestine and abroad due to Israeli regime’s occupation of their homeland.

Hamas made the appeal on “the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression” on Saturday, urging the international community to save Palestinian children through criminalizing the Israeli occupation and putting an end to it, the Palestinian Information Center reported.“The children of Palestine are victims of aggression and brutal occupation,” the movement said in a statement.“This day has come once again as a reminder of the Palestinian children’s suffering and pain at home, in refugee camps, and abroad and to call upon the world to pay attention to the appalling aggression that is still practiced by the Zionist occupation against our children,” it said.Hamas also pointed out that more than 88 Palestinian children had been martyred by Israeli forces between 2021 and 2022, adding that “over 170 Palestinian children are being held in Israeli jails, where they are subjected to psychological and physical torture.”It went on to say that in addition to getting killed and detained, Palestinian children are used as human shields and systematically exposed to other crimes, including kidnapping, blockade, home confinement, banishment, and displacement.The resistance movement further noted that the humanitarian suffering of Palestinian children living in the besieged Gaza Strip is also ongoing, as they are denied access to medicines, treatment, and food in violation of international law.According to human rights groups, the Israeli regime prosecutes between 500 and 700 Palestinian children from the occupied territories in military courts every year, and most of them are denied a fair trial.They are interrogated blindfolded, forced to give confessions, and put into solitary confinement while being deprived of the right to have legal counsel.