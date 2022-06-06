0
Monday 6 June 2022 - 04:26

MP Raad Reiterates Hezbollah’s Call to Invest in Lebanon Maritime Wealth

Story Code : 997884
In a local ceremony in south Lebanon, MP Raad slammed several sides for being concerned by counting the numbers of lawmakers at the newly elected Parliament, in order to identify the majority and minority.

“We call on those to avoid such games and contribute to the rebuilding of our country since this process needs the agreement of all Lebanese powers,” MP Raad said in remarks quoted by AL-Manar reporter in south Lebanon.

Meanwhile, MP Raad reiterated Hezbollah’s call to choose a firm in order to explore in Lebanon’s offshore gas.

“Let’s agree on a firm that can carry out gas drilling off our shores,” he said.

“And to those who are afraid that the Israeli enemy would approach this firm we tell them: We will handle this issue.”
