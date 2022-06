Islam Times - Local Pakistani sources reported widespread forest fires in the northwest of the country.

4 people were killed in the incident, according to Sputnik.A local official said that the dead included three women and a child.Sputnik reported that the fire has engulfed a large area in a region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, as well.Fire crews have been dispatched to the area.No further information and the cause of the fire is released.