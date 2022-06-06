0
Monday 6 June 2022 - 09:07

Official Censures Israeli Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Story Code : 997931
Official Censures Israeli Violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
In a statement released, Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani said the occupying regime has been desperately attempting to alter the status quo of the holy site by encouraging settler incursions.

The cleric censured the regime for allowing Israeli settlers to defile the compound under protection from the regime troops.

Since Saturday, June 4, Israeli forces have had a siege in place on the compound and have been barring the Palestinians under the age of 40 from paying visits to the compound, al-Kiswani said. He urged the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries to fulfill their responsibility toward the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The compound sits just above the Western Wall plaza. It houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa is permitted, but according to an agreement signed between Israel and the Jordanian government in the wake of Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem al-Quds in 1967, non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited.

Palestinian resistance groups have already threatened they will not allow Israeli “provocations” to go by unanswered.

In May 2021, frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at the Mosque led to an 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and Israel, during which the regime killed at least 260 Palestinians, including over 60 children. The regime was eventually forced to announce a ceasefire.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
4 June 2022
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
4 June 2022
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
4 June 2022
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
3 June 2022