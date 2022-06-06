0
Monday 6 June 2022 - 09:11

Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots

Story Code : 997932
Hamas made the comments in a statement released on the 55th anniversary of the ‘Naksa’ (setback), a term Palestinians use to describe the Israeli occupation of East al-Quds, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

“Comprehensive resistance is the only way to regain our Palestinian rights and liberate our land and sanctities. Resistance has proven its ability to unite our Palestinian people in all their residences, curb the occupation, and repel the enemy's aggression,” the resistance movement said.

Hamas also stressed the importance of achieving national unity and true partnership in accordance with a resistance program to protect and defend the national rights and the holy sites.

“The occupation’s crimes, its massacres and ongoing aggression against our land, people and holy sites, especially al-Quds and the Aqsa Mosque, will not bring it security or alleged sovereignty over an inch of our land or succeed in breaking our people’s will and determination to continue their legitimate struggle for their national rights,” the statement further read.

Hamas noted that the Israeli regime, after seven decades of “its brutal occupation of our historical land”, has begun to see it demise, doubt the future of its existence, and the departure of its settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories, due to its fear of the steadfast Palestinians in al-Quds and the heroism of their youth across the occupied West Bank.
Comment


