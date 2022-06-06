0
Monday 6 June 2022 - 09:14

Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince

Story Code : 997933
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
A team of Saudi operatives murdered Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist, in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on October 2, 2018.

Biden, who once called for Saudi Arabia to be made a pariah, on Friday acknowledged the possibility he may visit Saudi Arabia soon, according to American media reports. 

Asked if Biden should go to the kingdom and meet the crown prince, its de facto ruler, Representative Schiff said: "In my view, no.”

"I wouldn't go. I wouldn't shake his hand. This is someone who butchered an American resident, cut him up into pieces and in the most terrible and premeditated way," said Schiff, who chairs the House of Representatives intelligence committee.

Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement by the crown prince in the murder and rejected a US intelligence report that assessed that MBS "approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill" Khashoggi.

"Until Saudi Arabia makes a radical change in terms of (its) human rights, I wouldn't want anything to do with him," Schiff said of the crown prince.

Schiff also dismissed arguments that Biden should visit the kingdom to try to get it to increase oil production and lower American gasoline prices.

The price for a gallon has doubled since Biden took office in January last year, but that same gallon costs $4.81 on Saturday morning, according to data from the non-profit American Automobile Association (AAA). The association said the average gallon of gas cost only $2.39 during the first week of Biden’s presidency.

The gasoline prices are a problem for Biden and his fellow Democrats ahead of the November midterm congressional elections.

Schiff said the United States should wean itself off oil "so we don't have despots and murderers calling the shots."
Comment


Featured Stories
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
4 June 2022
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
4 June 2022
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
4 June 2022
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
3 June 2022