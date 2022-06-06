0
Monday 6 June 2022 - 09:22

Russia’s Zakharova Confirms Lavrov’s Plane Not Allowed to Cross Skies in Several Countries

Story Code : 997935
Russia’s Zakharova Confirms Lavrov’s Plane Not Allowed to Cross Skies in Several Countries
“The countries bordering Serbia have closed the only air route to the aircraft of Sergey Lavrov who was to depart for Serbia. The Russian delegation was scheduled to hold talks in Belgrade, while the EU and NATO member-countries have closed their airspace,” Zakharova said in an on-air broadcast of Italy’s La7 television channel late on Sunday.

Serbia’s daily Ve·ernje Novosti reported earlier that Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had closed their airspace to Lavrov’s plane due to depart for Serbia.
Comment


Featured Stories
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
Ayatollah Khamenei: Imam Khomeini Helps Young Generation Find Its Way
4 June 2022
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
Blackout Reported in Syrian Town As Turkish Forces Shell Electricity Supply Line
4 June 2022
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
Activists Condemn Biden’s Visit to Saudi Arabia: We Feel Betrayed
4 June 2022
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
Biden To Visit Saudi Arabia, To Meet ‘Pariah’ MBS
3 June 2022