Berri on Karish Field: Lebanon Won’t Fail to Take Action against the ‘Israeli’ Violations

Berri on Karish Field: Lebanon Won’t Fail to Take Action against the ‘Israeli’ Violations
Berri made the remarks after a gas drilling ship crossed the so-called Line 29 and entered a sea area disputed between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ occupiers of Palestine.

Hochstein must be informed that Lebanon won’t fail to take action against such violations, Berri underlined.

"If Hochstein does not respond and if no results are reached, then the cabinet must convene to take a national unanimous decision to amend Decree 6433 and send it to the United Nations," the parliament speaker stressed in a press interview.

The Decree 6433 is based on a 2009 delineation undertaken by the Lebanese army. An assessment of the 2009 demarcation by the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office [UKHO] proposed two potential lines that would add 300 or 1,430 square kilometers to the old 2009 demarcation. The second line is known as Line 29.

Additionally, Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the Zionist regime’s provocations.
