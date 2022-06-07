0
Tuesday 7 June 2022 - 03:06

France Deplores Israeli Plans to Expand Illegal Settlements in Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 998060
During a telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, Macron expressed his concern in the face of the growing tensions and worsening situation in the Occupied Lands.

He condemned the Israeli regime’s settlement expansion policy and reiterated that France is committed to respecting the legitimate rights of Palestinians. 

Macron went on to claim that France is prepared to help contain any escalation in the Occupied Palestinian Lands and foster the resumption of the so-called peace process in order to secure fair and lasting peace in the region.

He underlined the sanctity of holy sites in the Old City of al-Quds, as well as the need to maintain regional stability and security.

The French president also offered his condolences to Abbas and the Palestinian nation for the killing of veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot and martyred by Israeli forces on May 11 near the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Macron stated that France attaches importance to efforts to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her death. 

Late last month, the European Union deplored the Israeli regime’s plans for the construction of nearly 4,500 new illegal settler units in West Bank, calling on Tel Aviv to reverse the decision.

The remarks were delivered by Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations on behalf of current and former European Union Members of the Security Council, France, Ireland, and Estonia, joined by Albania, at a UN Security Council session in New York on May 26.
