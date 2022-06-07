0
Tuesday 7 June 2022 - 05:58

India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead

A nuclear-capable Agni-IV ballistic missile, which can strike targets 4,000 km away, was successfully test-fired off the Odisha coast today, marking a significant boost to the country's military capabilities. The test was a part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, said the Defence Ministry.

"The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a credible minimum deterrence capability," it said in a statement. The missile was test-fired off APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha at 7.30 pm this evening.

The government said the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system.

Agni-IV is the fourth in the Agni series of missiles  - earlier known as Agni II prime - developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO.

Last year, India successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile with the capability to hit targets between 1,000 to 2,000 kilometers.
