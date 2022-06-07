Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories

Islam Times - The Arab League has called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to end its occupation and withdraw all of its forces from the occupied Palestinian and Arab territories.

In a statement released on Monday, the General Secretariat of the organization said that the 15-member council should assume its responsibilities and implement its decisions against the Tel Aviv regime's violations.The statement was issued on Naksa Day, or the Day of Setback, which is commemorated by Palestinians on June 5 every year, marking the displacement of the Palestinian people following the 1967 war with Israel."Despite the passage of more than five decades since the Naksa and the long record of the occupation crimes and violations, this will not change the fact that these Palestinian and Arab lands seized by Israel since 1967 are occupied lands in accordance with international law," the statement read.More than seven decades down the road, millions of Palestinian refugees are still scattered across refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and Palestine’s neighboring countries, it noted.It further said that the anniversary of the Naksa this year coincides with a dangerous Israeli escalation, aggravated aggression and countless raids across occupied al-Quds.