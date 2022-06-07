0
Tuesday 7 June 2022 - 11:15

US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea

Story Code : 998129
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with her South Korean counterpart, Deputy US Secretary of State Wendy Sherman argued that any nuclear test would violate United Nations Security Council resolutions and warned of a massive international reaction.

“There would be a swift and forceful response to such a test,” she said, adding “The entire world will respond in a strong and clear manner. We are prepared.”

While Sherman did not specify what that retaliation might look like, her comments came just one day after Pyongyang fired off a barrage of ballistic missiles into the ocean, its eighteenth weapons test so far in 2022. The move prompted US and South Korean forces to conduct their own launch a day later, with Seoul’s military saying the test demonstrated its ability to “swiftly and accurately” respond to a North Korean attack.

Japan, also acting jointly with the Pentagon, conducted a separate missile test in response, saying it showed off the two allies’ “rapid response capability.”

Earlier on Monday, State Department spokesman Ned Price voiced concerns that North Korea could conduct its seventh-ever nuclear bomb test sometime “in the coming days,” reiterating previous warnings over a potential trial.

“It's a concern we have warned about for some time, I can assure you that it is a contingency we have planned for, and it has been a concerted topic of discussion with allies and partners,” he said.

Pyongyang’s last known nuclear test was carried out in 2017, ahead of a self-imposed moratorium agreed to during the Donald Trump administration. The country had placed ballistic missile tests on hold as well in a ‘freeze-for-freeze’ deal which saw a brief pause of US-South Korean military drills, but resumed them after the joint exercises started back up.

Newly-elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to increase joint military exercises in a message of deterrence to the North, with Biden offering to send further “strategic assets” to the Korean Peninsula if requested by Seoul, in addition to the 30,000 or so American soldiers already stationed there.

While Yoon’s predecessor, Moon Jae-in, sought peace with the North and President Trump attempted to strike a far-reaching deal with Pyongyang, neither leader managed to calm the long-smoldering hostilities and relations have effectively returned to the pre-Trump status quo.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
7 June 2022
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
7 June 2022
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
7 June 2022
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
6 June 2022
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022