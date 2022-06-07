0
Tuesday 7 June 2022 - 22:33

Dominican Republic’s Environment Minister Shot Dead in Office

Story Code : 998222
Dominican Republic’s Environment Minister Shot Dead in Office
Employees at the ministry told reporters they heard at least seven shots from the office. Police have barred entry to the building, which also houses the Ministry of Tourism. Cruz was reportedly arrested at a nearby church. No motive for the killing has yet been revealed.

Abinader sent his condolences to Jorge’s family on Twitter, writing: “I deeply regret the death of my good friend, our minister, Orlando Jorge Mera.”

The victim’s family also released a statement. “Our family forgives the person who did this,” it read, adding that “One of Orlando’s greatest legacies was to not hold grudges.”

Many other Dominican officials posted their condolences on social media, including former president Leonel Fernandez, who called the late minister a “great human being, public man and a committed server.”

Vice President Raquel Pena, the sister of Jorge’s wife, remembered him as a “tireless worker and noble human being.”

Jorge was a member of a powerful political family on the island. He was a founding member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. An attorney, he was appointed to his ministerial role in August 2020.

His father, Salvador Jorge Blanco, was a former president of the Dominican Republic from 1982 to 1986, while his sister, Dilia Leticia, is a vice minister in Abinader’s administration. Jorge’s son is also a member of the Modern Revolutionary Party. The slain minister’s wife, Patricia Selma Villegas Garcia, is the Dominican Republic’s ambassador to Brazil.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
7 June 2022
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
7 June 2022
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
7 June 2022
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
6 June 2022
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022