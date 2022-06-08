0
Wednesday 8 June 2022 - 04:28

Belarusian Army Begins Peace to Wartime Transition Drills

Story Code : 998225
Belarusian Army Begins Peace to Wartime Transition Drills
"The main thrust of the drills is to carry out a whole set of consecutive training sessions involving all categories of army personnel, military units and command centers, who are to practice concerted measures for peace to wartime transition," the ministry said on its Telegram channel, TASS reported.

It cxplained that the measures were being taken in accordance with the Belarusian armed forces’ training plans for 2021-2022.

"The combat readiness training sessions are being held after another conscription campaign, when the draftees have already mastered the basic military skills," it added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
7 June 2022
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
7 June 2022
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
7 June 2022
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
6 June 2022
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
Sales of US Arms Manufacturers Soars after 100 Days of Conflict in Ukraine
5 June 2022
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
Abu Dhabi’s Free Trade Deal with Tel Aviv: Making a Treasonous Mistake Again
5 June 2022
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
North Korea Fires Volley of Missiles
5 June 2022
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
Imam Khomeini’s Movement Changes Global Equations: Islamic Jihad
4 June 2022