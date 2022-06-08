Dozen Terrorists Killed in Northern Iraq as Resistance Fighters Strike Daesh Positions

Islam Times - At least a dozen Daesh terrorists have been killed in northern Iraq in a sweeping operation by the country’s resistance fighters, as the Iraqi army and its allies strive to flush the last remnants of the foreign-sponsored outfit out of the West Asian country.

It occurred when the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), an umbrella organization composed of Iraqi resistance groups, launched barrages of artillery rounds on Daesh positions around the town of Tarmiyah, located in Salahuddin province, Sabereen News reported.Twelve terrorists were killed during the operation, which was carried out by the PMU’s 12th Brigade on Monday, the PMU affiliated Telegram news channel added.The development came a day after the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) announced in a statement that it had arrested 14 people responsible for planning and carrying out attacks during a large-scale operation in Baghdad.According to the intelligence service, the detainees include senior Daesh commanders, namely Abu Safana, Abu Omar, and Abu Musab, who were arrested during several ambushes.