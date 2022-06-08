Russia Will Not Support IAEA Resolution against Iran

Islam Times - Russia has said that it will refuse to associate itself with the Western resolution on Iran in the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors session.

Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on his Telegram channel that “Russia in no circumstances will associate itself with such resolution.”The envoy further added that “It is becoming increasingly more obvious that the intent of Western participants in Vienna talks to approve the resolution on Iran at the current session of the IAEA Board of Governors is rather counter-productive for the Iranian nuclear deal 2015 officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).”This is not the first time Russia voiced such a definitive stance. Earlier, Ulyanov stated on his official Twitter account that “If next week the IAEA Board of Governors adopts the Western resolution on Iran, the prospects of successful completion of the Vienna Talks and restoration of JCPOA will become more elusive.”He argued that if the efforts were serious about finalizing an agreement, the IAEA Board of Governors must turn toward extra diplomatic measures rather than issuing a resolution on Iran.The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, had previously commented that “Israel” and some media outlets are attempting to deviate the focus of the talks to ensure their failure. They sought to focus the spotlight on the removal of the IRGC from the terror list and ignore all other aspects of the deal that can benefit all parties. Iran’s reply, said Khatibzadeh, is clear: “What is important to us is that the interests of the Iranian people are fulfilled and that we receive guarantees regarding individuals and Iran’s economic cycle.”On June 3rd, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian vowed an immediate response to any political step at the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency next week, in light of Western countries preparing a draft resolution calling on Tehran to cooperate with the UN agency.This comes as Amir-Abdollahain discussed in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the results of the Vienna talks to restore the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.During the conversation, Lavrov affirmed that Moscow opposes the European-US draft resolution targeting Iran.