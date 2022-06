Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported a massive explosion south of Baghdad on Wednesday morning.

The explosion occurred in the southern city of Nahrwan, according to Sabereen News quoting Iraqi sources.The reports say there was a fire due to the explosion of a fuel tanker.No further details have been reported yet.About ten days ago, Iraqi news sources reported a massive explosion in the Al-Jadriya area in northern Baghdad.Attacks on US support convoys, interests, and forces in Iraq have increased over the past two years.