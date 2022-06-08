0
Wednesday 8 June 2022 - 07:20

Tabas-Yazd Passenger train Derails; over 20 People Die, Injured

Mehdi Valipour stated that the Tabas-Yazd passenger train was traveling on its route on Wednesday morning when it derailed in the vicinity of Mazino station, leading to the death of 10 people and injury of 12 others so far.

The Governor of Tabas, Ali-Akbar Rahimi, also highlighted that four train carriages derailed this morning and all Red Crescent and emergency units are on the scene.

Rahimi noted that 12 people had been wounded so far.

Tabas city is located 270 km west of Birjand, east of Iran.
