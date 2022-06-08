0
Wednesday 8 June 2022 - 07:22

Bahraini Regime Levels New Allegations against Iran

Story Code : 998263
Bahrain's Interior Ministry has claimed that two groups linked to Iran have targeted the country's security, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The statement claimed that the two terrorist groups of Saraya al-Ashtar and Saraya al-Mukhtar are based in Tehran and have targeted the security of Bahrain, carrying out terrorist acts in the country.

The US Treasury Department announced in a press release on Monday that "Members of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) sanctioned 16 individuals, entities, and groups affiliated with a variety of regional terrorist organizations."

The Treasury said that, the targets included three individuals associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) as well as  Saraya al-Ashtar and Saraya al-Mukhtar, which allegedly are supported by Iran.

The Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC) is a joint center comprised of seven states of the United States, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This is while the Saudi security service claimed on Monday that it had placed various individuals and groups on its terrorist list, including 3 people associated with IRGC, according to Al Hadath.

2 Iranian nationals and one Lebanese national are also included in Saudi Arabia's list.
