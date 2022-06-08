0
Wednesday 8 June 2022 - 10:28

Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights

Story Code : 998284
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
State-run SANA news agency said the mission involved Russia’s Sukhoi Su-24, Su-34 and Su-35 twin-engine fighter bombers, besides six Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23 and MiG-29 aircraft belonging to the Syrian Air Force.

Back on January 24, Syria and Russia held joint aerial patrols over Syria’s borders, including the occupied Golan Heights.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement cited by Interfax news agency at the time, the patrol involved fighter, fighter bombers and early warning and control aircraft.

Russia launched its airstrikes against Takfiri terrorists in Syria at the request of the Damascus government. 

Late last month, Russia dispatched attack helicopters and fighter jets to its base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah upon a request from the Damascus government.

The decision came only days after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s determination to support Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Beirut-based al-Mayadeen network said then that Russia had sent reinforcements to its airbase near the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli as part of a military buildup.

In 1967, the Zionist occupation entity waged a full-scale war against Arab territories, during which it occupied a large swathe of the Golan and annexed it four years later – a move never recognized by the international community.

In 1973, another war broke out and a year later a UN-brokered ceasefire came into force, according to which Tel Aviv and Damascus agreed to create a buffer zone in Golan. However, the Tel Aviv regime has over the past several decades built dozens of illegal settlements in Golan in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its illegal construction activities.

In a unilateral move rejected by the international community in 2019, former US president Donald Trump signed a decree recognizing the Zionist occupation’s so-called “sovereignty” over Golan.

Nevertheless, Syria has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over Golan, saying the territory must be completely restored to its control.

The United Nations has also time and again emphasized Syria’s sovereignty over the territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
8 June 2022
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
7 June 2022
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
7 June 2022
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
7 June 2022
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
7 June 2022
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
6 June 2022
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
Hamas: Unity, Resistance Only Way to Fight Israeli Occupation, Foil its Plots
6 June 2022
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
Adam Schiff: Biden Should Not Visit Saudi Arabia, Meet Crown Prince
6 June 2022
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
Lebanon Warns Against Any ’Israeli’ Aggression In Disputed Waters
6 June 2022
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia, “Israel” Postponed: NBC News
5 June 2022