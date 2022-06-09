0
Thursday 9 June 2022 - 02:16

Ayatollah Khamenei: Normalization with ‘Israel’ Will Bring Nothing but Exploitation for Arab Governments

“The Arab and non-Arab governments that moved toward normalizing their relations with the Zionist regime, against the will of their nations and for the will of the United States, must know that these interactions will bring them nothing but exploitation at the hands of the Zionist regime,” Imam Khamenei said on Wednesday.

His Eminence made the remark while addressing a gathering of Iranian officials in charge of organizing Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, this year.

“Exposing the Zionists plots and conspiracies is one of the major duties in Hajj,” Sayyed Ali Khamenei added.

Imam Khamenei hailed the resumption of Hajj pilgrimage after a two-year hiatus as a major blessing, saying the annual ritual is a symbol of unity among Muslims.

Efforts should be made so that the Islamic unity is not disrupted, Sayyed Ali Khamenei said, warning that sowing sectarian strife has long been a scheme used by the British.

