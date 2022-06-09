Drone Attack Targets US Consulate in Iraq's Erbil

Islam Times - A drone attack targeted the US Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source has told world media.

A drone attack targeted the US Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Reuters.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage.The Sabereen News telegram channel said that "Shoresh" district in Erbil was targeted by a drone. However, the Sabereen added that a safe zone was targeted near the UAE consulate, a few kilometers from the US consulate building which is under construction.At the same time, a Kurdish security source reported the sound of several explosions near Erbil International Airport. Al-Mayadeen and Al-Ahd news networks each confirmed the attack in a separate report.Menawhile, Sabereen News added that after the attack, plumes of smoke rose into the sky and Kurdish forces imposed a curfews on area.