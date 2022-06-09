0
Thursday 9 June 2022 - 09:01

Drone Attack Targets US Consulate in Iraq's Erbil

Story Code : 998461
Drone Attack Targets US Consulate in Iraq
A drone attack targeted the US Consulate in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, a security source told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or major damage.

The Sabereen News telegram channel said that "Shoresh" district in Erbil was targeted by a drone. However, the Sabereen added that a safe zone was targeted near the UAE consulate, a few kilometers from the US consulate building which is under construction.

At the same time, a Kurdish security source reported the sound of several explosions near Erbil International Airport. Al-Mayadeen and Al-Ahd news networks each confirmed the attack in a separate report.

Menawhile, Sabereen News added that after the attack, plumes of smoke rose into the sky and Kurdish forces imposed a curfews on area.
