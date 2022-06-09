0
Thursday 9 June 2022 - 10:29

Hackers Disrupt Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Website

Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported on Thursday that an Iraqi team has launched a severe cyber-attack against Zionist regime's infrastructures and that trading activities Tel Aviv Stock Exchange have been hacked.

This was not the fist time that Zionist regime’s websites and servers have been targeted from Iraq. Last May when an Iraqi cyber team kown as "Al-Tahereh" with the slogan "Yalesarat Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis” attacked Israeli transportation infrastructures and shut down the largest transport company of the Zionist regime.

Earlier in April, for two consecutive days, Iraqi hackers disrupted the website and servers of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, the website of the Bank of “Israel”, and again the group called "Al-Tahereh" claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack on servers of the Zionist regime.

On the same day, Sabereen News telegram channel had reported that the cyber-attack took place from Iraqi territory at 1:20 am,  the same time that anti-terror commanders Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were martyred at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.
