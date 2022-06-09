0
Thursday 9 June 2022 - 11:24

US Should Stop Fabricating Info and Being Proud of Its 'Empire of Lies': China

Story Code : 998487
US Should Stop Fabricating Info and Being Proud of Its
At a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was reasonable that the Disinformation Governance Board established by the US was paused because the US government is the world's biggest purveyor of misinformation.

US politicians are full of lies, but it is people who pay with their lives for disinformation made by the US, he said.

Zhao listed some examples, including the one where the US provoked the Iraq war by using a tube of white powder as evidence of weapons of mass destruction in the country, which caused the death of up to 250,000 Iraqi civilians.

The United States used fake intelligence gleaned from a video staged by White Helmets as evidence, and conducted the “most precise airstrikes in history” in Syria, killing more than 1,600 innocent civilians, Zhao said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022
The US Navy electronic reconnaissance gathering ship USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on 8 June 1967.
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
By: Robert Inlakesh
9 June 2022
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
9 June 2022
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
8 June 2022
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
8 June 2022
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
7 June 2022
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
US Issues Nuclear Warning to North Korea
7 June 2022
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
Arab League Calls On UN to End Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Territories
7 June 2022
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
India Tests Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying a Nuclear Warhead
7 June 2022
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
UK To Send Ukraine M270 Missile Systems
6 June 2022