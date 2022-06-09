US Should Stop Fabricating Info and Being Proud of Its 'Empire of Lies': China

Islam Times - China says the United States should stop fabricating and spreading false information and end taking pride in its “empire of lies.”

At a press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said it was reasonable that the Disinformation Governance Board established by the US was paused because the US government is the world's biggest purveyor of misinformation.US politicians are full of lies, but it is people who pay with their lives for disinformation made by the US, he said.Zhao listed some examples, including the one where the US provoked the Iraq war by using a tube of white powder as evidence of weapons of mass destruction in the country, which caused the death of up to 250,000 Iraqi civilians.The United States used fake intelligence gleaned from a video staged by White Helmets as evidence, and conducted the “most precise airstrikes in history” in Syria, killing more than 1,600 innocent civilians, Zhao said.