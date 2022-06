Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and will meet its president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an Israeli statement said.

Bennett’s Abu Dhabi visit had not previously been announced.The statement quoted Bennett as saying that he aimed to “build an additional level” in ties between the UAE and the Zionist entity.Bennett paid a visit to the UAE last December for the first visit of an Israeli PM to the Gulf state since the US-brokered normalization deal was signed between the two sides in September 2020.