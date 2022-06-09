0
Thursday 9 June 2022 - 12:08

Netanyahu in Talks Attempting To End Government

Nir Orbach, a conservative lawmaker who has long been considered a weak link in a governing coalition that features left-wing and Arab parties, has been reportedly offered a spot in Netanyahu's Likud party in case of an election or alternatively, a senior salaried position within the party's institutions if he is sanctioned by Yamina and is barred from running for Knesset under an existing parliamentary framework like fellow Yamina MK Amichai Chikli.

Sources familiar with the talks told Ynet that although Orbach remains loyal to the current coalition, he believes that its days in its current composition are numbered.

According to the sources, Netanyahu gave Orbach an ultimatum until next week.

This comes just days after the pro-settlements legislator was seen snapping at fellow coalition lawmaker MK Mazen Ghanaim who broke party discipline to defeat the renewal of a bill extending legal protections to the occupied West Bank settlers.

After the bill was defeated on Monday, an incensed Orbach was seen approaching Ghanaim before being pulled back by ushers as he yelled at the lawmaker "the experiment with you has failed."
