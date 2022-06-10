0
Friday 10 June 2022 - 02:16

‘Israeli’ Regime Hastens to Release Stance on Maritime Border Issue Ahead of Sayyed Nasrallah’s Speech

Story Code : 998580
The Zionist entity’s ministers of war, foreign affairs, and energy on Wednesday said in a joint statement amid tensions regarding the arrival of a floating production, storage and offloading unit from the power company Energean in the disputed Karish field which the Tel Aviv regime claims to be part of its occupied economic zone, that ‘Israel’ "will not pump gas from the disputed area.”

The occupation regime’s ministers also called on Lebanon “to speed up the negotiations on the maritime border.”

On Monday, Lebanon sent an invitation to the American mediator of the Lebanese-‘Israeli’ maritime borders negotiations Amos Hochstein to come to Lebanon.

During a Lebanese Parliament session Tuesday, Speaker Nabih Berri said that the envoy is expected in Beirut on “Sunday or Monday.”

However, the United States Department spokesman Ned Price replied to saying that no visit to Lebanon is planned at this time.

Sayyed Nasrallah’s live speech on the latest political developments is set to be aired on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 20:35 Beirut time.
