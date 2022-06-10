Putin Says No Sanction Can Put Any Iron Curtain over Russia’s Economy

Islam Times - President Vladimir Putin says no Iron Curtain will fall over Russia's economy despite the West’s sanctions over his military operation in Ukraine because his country will not detach itself from the world like the Soviet Union did.

On Thursday, the Russian president, speaking ahead next week’s St Petersburg Economic Forum, stressed that Russia’s economy would remain open despite the continuing sanctions.“We will not have a closed economy, we have not had one and we will not have one,” Putin told young entrepreneurs in a televised meeting.“We did not have a closed economy - or rather we did in the Soviet times when we cut ourselves off, created the so-called Iron Curtain, we created it with our own hands. We will not make the same mistake again - our economy will be open,” the Russian president added.Iron Curtain refers to the political, military, and ideological barrier that was built by the Soviet Union following the conclusion of the Second World War in an attempt to fully detach itself and its dependent allies in eastern and central Europe from open contact with the West and other non-communist regions.In the wake of the departure of major American and European companies and investors from Russia, Moscow said it would turn away from the West and focus on developing its own domestic industry and develop partnerships with China, India and powers in West Asia.“A country like Russia cannot be fenced in,” Putin stressed.The Russian president has warned that the US-led West wants to destroy Russia, saying the economic sanctions are akin to a declaration of economic war.