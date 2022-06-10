Islamic Awqaf: Plot to Seize Part of al-Aqsa Would Mean Demise of Israel

Islam Times - The Islamic authority that oversees Muslim holy sites in al-Quds has warned that any Israeli plan to seize part of al- Aqsa Mosque would mean the demise of the occupying entity.

In a statement released on Thursday, Sheikh Bakirat Deputy Director of the Islamic Awqaf (Endowment) organization, warned against ignoring Israel’s Judaization schemes that target the holy mosque.He also warned of Israeli attempts to change the status quo of the al-Aqsa compound, the third holiest site in Islam.The illegal Zionist entity, he said, would not waste any opportunity to divide the holy site spatially between Muslims and Jews.Sheikh Bakirat revealed that the Israeli regime is considering seizing at least one of the four locations at the holy compound.Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said, will remain “an Islamic holy site” despite all vicious Israeli attempts to tame the Arab governments into accepting the idea of taking some parts of the holy mosque for settlers.In recent months, Hamas has warned that any Israeli attempt to seize al-Aqsa Mosque will have “damaging consequences” for the occupying regime.