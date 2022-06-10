Washington Says Willing to Recalibrate, Not Rupture Relationship with Riyadh

Islam Times - Washington has never sought to rupture the relationship with Riyadh, but to recalibrate it, highlighting human rights, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated in an interview with journalists of CNN en Espanol.

"In the case of Saudi Arabia, what we’ve said from the start of the administration is that we sought to recalibrate - not rupture, recalibrate - our relationship with Saudi Arabia to make sure that it reflected, better than we thought it did in the past, our own interests and our own values. Part of that was putting human rights and freedom at the center of that relationship," Blinken was quoted as saying by the press service of the US Department of State when asked about the possibility of US President Joe Biden visiting the kingdom.Earlier, the US authorities particularly released a report on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, as well as took measures against a number of Saudi officials involved, Blinken noted."At the same time, we have, as we do with countries in the hemisphere, broad relationships that have many interests in play. We try to make - we try to account for all of them to best reflect our own interests and values. But the president has been very clear that whether it’s Saudi Arabia or other partners around the world, or whether it’s adversaries, we are going to make sure that human rights is fully reflected in our foreign policy," the secretary of state added.Last week Biden did not rule out that he would visit Saudi Arabi soon, adding though that no final decision on the matter had been taken yet.The Democratic chairs of six House panels are asking Biden to lay out a list of priorities ahead of a potential meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman that include addressing humanitarian issues in the kingdom and accountability in the death of Khashoggi.The lawmakers wrote a letter to Biden dated Tuesday that sought to “share our views on the American relationship with Saudi Arabia".The reported meeting between Biden and MbS, which has yet to be formally confirmed by the White House, is said to also include talks about increasing oil production as domestic gas prices reach sky-high rates. Riyadh has sought to preserve its relationship with Moscow even as the US has led a campaign to isolate Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.The expected meeting would mark a stark reversal of the president’s remarks on the campaign trail in which he called the kingdom a “pariah".While acknowledging Saudi Arabia as “an important US partner”, the Democratic lawmakers also called out the kingdom’s leadership in acting “in ways at odds with US policy and values”, referring to the year that the crown prince asserted power.“Of most immediate relevance, Saudi Arabia’s refusal to stabilize global energy markets is helping bankroll Vladimir Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine, while inflicting economic pain on everyday Americans,” the lawmakers wrote.Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who was among the lawmakers who signed the letter, had earlier condemned the expected meeting on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, noting that Mohammad should be “shunned".In the letter, lawmakers lay out a list of demands they are calling on the president to deliver on regarding the administration’s strategy to “recalibrate” the relationship with the kingdom, to include commitments to stabilize global energy markets and abandon agreements it reached with Moscow within OPEC+, the larger grouping of the largest petroleum exporting countries.Lawmakers also called for the president to continue the suspension of US military support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen’s war while pushing for multiparty peace talks.They also want the president to call for an end to the kingdom’s arbitrary detention of human rights defenders and other human rights abuses, and demand accountability for the “murder of journalist and American legal resident Jamal Khashoggi".The US intelligence community concluded that MbS approved a plot to “capture or kill” Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018, but the administration withheld sanctions on the crown prince in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.“The highest levels of the Saudi government, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are culpable in the killing of Mr. Khashoggi, and there is no escaping that stark truth laid bare in the US Intelligence Community’s 2021 public assessment. We must continue to insist on justice for this horrific crime,” the lawmakers added.Lawmakers further called on the president to stand “firm to US policy on robust safeguards for any civil nuclear cooperation", and “underscore the risks of greater Saudi cooperation with China".“We stand ready to work with you on advancing this agenda and request that senior members of your national security team brief Congress on these issues ahead of and following your trip,” the members stated, saying, “Pursuing these straightforward measures would achieve your goal of a recalibrated US-Saudi relationship that serves both US interests and values.”The letter was signed by Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Adam Smith (D-Wash.), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Oversight and Reform National Security Subcommittee.