Friday 10 June 2022 - 07:49

MKO Terrorists Attack Press TV Correspondent Covering Exhibition on Their Crimes in Stockholm

Story Code : 998614
The Press TV reporter came under attack on Thursday while covering an exhibition that displayed the crimes committed by the group.

Press TV says the government of Sweden must be held accountable for providing support for the MKO terrorists while being unable to maintain security of the international network’s crew. 

Recounting the encounter with the terrorist cult’s members, one of the event’s organizers said the MKO terrorists violently attacked the posters and banners of the exhibition, which depicted parts of the widespread atrocities perpetrated by the terror cult against Iranian civilians.

The MKO terrorists slashed the banners with knives and splashed paint on them to hide their brutal crimes, while pelting the organizers with stones and eggs, in what was decried as a blatant affront to democracy and free speech.

The Swedish police finally had to arrest nine of the attackers following the confrontation and released an unspecified number of them afterwards. One of the organizers said some of the terrorists came back and resumed assaults despite police warnings.

In response, the Sweden’s police beefed up security around the event.

The exhibition is held near the court where Iranian citizen Hamid Nouri is on trial over allegations of human rights violations back in the 1980s.

Iranian authorities have strongly condemned the trial, saying evidence presented in the court was propaganda and provided by the MKO.

The MKO members harassed the family of Nouri in early May outside the Stockholm District Court, where Nouri’s trial is taking place, an eyewitness told Press TV at that time.
