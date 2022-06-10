0
Friday 10 June 2022 - 07:51

Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA

Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA


Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet that "Have you got the latest news from #Iran? Do you understand now why Russia voted against the stupid Western resolution of the #IAEA BoG  on Iran yesterday? Regrettably our Western counterparts demonstrate total lack of understanding of where we are."

Russia and China voted against the Western-drafted anti-Tehran resolution at the IAEA’s Board of Governors on Wednesday.
