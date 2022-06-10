0
Friday 10 June 2022 - 09:12

Raisi: No Country Can Speak language of Force with Iran, Our Rights must Be Respected

Raisi made the remarks in a press conference while referring to the IAEA Board of Governors' resolution on Iran.

“We basically believe this move is intrigued by the Zionists, and we both told the agency, and I myself too, announced that such moves can by no means urge the Islamic Republic of Iran to retreat,” he stated.

Raisi further added that so far, the Iranian team has insisted on Tehran’s stances, which are the righteous rights of the Iranian nation, which can neither be ignored, nor breached, and such resolutions and moves, too, neither make the Iranian nation hesitate, nor halt, and not even to retreat.

“The Iranian nation's rights need to be respected, and the western countries, too, should realize that Iran has views, and speak words of logic, quite clearly,” he emphasized.

Raisi also referred to his phone call with a head of state, in which he had reiterated that they must have by now learned that the Iranians do not yield to the language of force, but it seems like you have still not learned how to talk with the Iranians.
