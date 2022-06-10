Blast Kills 5 Security Personnel, 1 Civilian in S. Afghanistan

Islam Times - Six people including five security personnel have been confirmed dead as a blast struck a vehicle in Spin Boldak area of the southern Kandahar province, police said on Friday.

Confirming the deadly attack, police chief of Spin Boldak district Mawlawi Mohammad Hashim Mahmoud said an explosive device left over from the past wars struck a vehicle on Thursday morning, without providing more details.In the meantime, local media outlet the Tolonews reported Friday that six people, including a civilian and five security personnel of the administration, were killed in the blast.According to Xinhua, roadside bombings and violent incidents have drastically decreased since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August last year, and the Taliban-led caretaker government called upon all Afghans to return home and join hands in rebuilding their homeland.224