Friday 10 June 2022 - 09:48

Blast Kills 5 Security Personnel, 1 Civilian in S. Afghanistan

Confirming the deadly attack, police chief of Spin Boldak district Mawlawi Mohammad Hashim Mahmoud said an explosive device left over from the past wars struck a vehicle on Thursday morning, without providing more details.

In the meantime, local media outlet the Tolonews reported Friday that six people, including a civilian and five security personnel of the administration, were killed in the blast.

According to Xinhua, roadside bombings and violent incidents have drastically decreased since the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in August last year, and the Taliban-led caretaker government called upon all Afghans to return home and join hands in rebuilding their homeland.

