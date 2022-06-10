0
Friday 10 June 2022 - 09:49

US Policeman Charged with Murdering Black Immigrant

The criminal case against officer Christopher Schurr in the April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, came just over seven weeks after an independent autopsy found Lyoya was shot in the back of the head at point-blank range.

Announcing the charge at a news conference, the chief prosecuting attorney for Kent County, Christopher Becker, said Schurr had turned himself into authorities and would be arraigned in court in Grand Rapids on Friday.

Becker said he provided Lyoya's family members a letter of explanation translated into their native language of Swahili.

The killing outraged Lyoya's loved ones and touched off protests by activists who condemned the shooting as an example of unjustified deadly force by police against young Black men.
