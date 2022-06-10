0
Friday 10 June 2022 - 22:14

Most “Israelis” Want New Elections

Most “Israelis” Want New Elections
According to “Israeli” Panels Research poll taken Wednesday for Maariv, 39% of respondents said they preferred to have a new election, 28% said they want the current government to continue, 19% want a new government in the current Knesset, and 14% said they do not know.

Among those who would vote for parties in the opposition if an election would be held now, 68% of settlers prefer an election, 24% a new government without going to the polls, 1% the current government, and 7% do not know.

Voters who back parties in the current coalition overwhelmingly want it to stay in power – 71% – compared with 11% who want an election, 10% for a new government in the current Knesset, and 8% who do not know.

If an election were held now, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud would win 34 seats and his allies in the Religious Zionist Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism 11, eight and seven seats respectively.

The 60 seats would be one short of having enough to form a right-wing government.
