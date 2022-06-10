Palestinians Slam UAE over Israeli PM's Visit; Tunisia Rejects Normalization

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Islamic Jihad has strongly denounced the Israeli premier’s latest visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying Abu Dhabi’s insistence on expanding ties with Tel Aviv amounts to turning a blind eye to the suffering of Palestinians.

Tariq Salmi, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad, in a statement on Thursday, said the Arab country’s growing proximity with the Israeli regime shows contempt for Palestinian lives.“Insistence on normalization of ties and establishment of all-out relations with the Israeli enemy amounts to a denial of all forms of sufferings that Palestinians are experiencing as a result of the escalating Zionist aggression and terrorism in al-Quds and the West Bank,” he said.Naftali Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday is his second official trip to the Persian Gulf country since the two sides formally normalized their ties in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by then-US president Donald Trump.Last month, the illegal Zionist entity and the UAE finalized a free trade agreement as part of the normalization process between them, marking the first big trade accord between the Tel Aviv regime and an Arab country.Meanwhile, the Tunisian foreign ministry has in a statement refuted reports about back-channel diplomatic talks between the North African country and Israel, describing them as false.The ministry in a statement on Thursday said some websites affiliated with the Israeli regime have been spreading these rumors in an attempt to harm the image of Tunisia and its unyielding pro-Palestine position.The statement declared that Tunisia was not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, stressing that the country - on the official and popular level and as stated by President Kais Saied - will always support the Palestinian people in their struggle until their legitimate rights are restored, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.