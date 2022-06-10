0
Friday 10 June 2022 - 23:56

Palestinians Slam UAE over Israeli PM's Visit; Tunisia Rejects Normalization

Story Code : 998721
Palestinians Slam UAE over Israeli PM
Tariq Salmi, a spokesman for the Islamic Jihad, in a statement on Thursday, said the Arab country’s growing proximity with the Israeli regime shows contempt for Palestinian lives.

“Insistence on normalization of ties and establishment of all-out relations with the Israeli enemy amounts to a denial of all forms of sufferings that Palestinians are experiencing as a result of the escalating Zionist aggression and terrorism in al-Quds and the West Bank,” he said. 

Naftali Bennett’s visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday is his second official trip to the Persian Gulf country since the two sides formally normalized their ties in 2020 under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by then-US president Donald Trump.

Last month, the illegal Zionist entity and the UAE finalized a free trade agreement as part of the normalization process between them, marking the first big trade accord between the Tel Aviv regime and an Arab country.

Meanwhile, the Tunisian foreign ministry has in a statement refuted reports about back-channel diplomatic talks between the North African country and Israel, describing them as false.

The ministry in a statement on Thursday said some websites affiliated with the Israeli regime have been spreading these rumors in an attempt to harm the image of Tunisia and its unyielding pro-Palestine position.

The statement declared that Tunisia was not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, stressing that the country - on the official and popular level and as stated by President Kais Saied - will always support the Palestinian people in their struggle until their legitimate rights are restored, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022
The US Navy electronic reconnaissance gathering ship USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on 8 June 1967.
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
By: Robert Inlakesh
9 June 2022
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
9 June 2022
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
8 June 2022
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
8 June 2022
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
7 June 2022