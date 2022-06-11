Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Targeted by Rockets Again

Islam Times - An Iraqi security source reported a rocket attack on a Turkish base in Mosul in Iraq's Nineveh province.

A security source told local Iraqi media "al-Sumaria TV" that two Katyusha rockets were fired at the Zelikan base, where Turkish forces are stationed, in Bashiqa region in south of ​​Mosul County in Nineveh province.The source added that "The attack has not come with any material damage or human casualties so far."Meanwhile, the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) anti-terror apparatus issued a statement on the rocket attack on Turkey's Zelikan base.Three rockets hit the Zelikan base in Bashiqa, where Turkish troops are stationed, the KRG statement said.The fourth rocket hit a road near the village of Abu Jarbu'a in the Don region but did not detonate, the statement said.It also that the rocket attack did not cause any casualties or damage.Zelikan military base was also targeted by two drones earlier this year on May 21.Iraqi officials and the government have repeatedly condemned the violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Turkish airstrikes and artillery in the north of the country and called for an end to it.Iraq's representative to the United Nations recently lodged a formal complaint against Turkey at a Security Council meeting about its military presence on Iraqi soil.