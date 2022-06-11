0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 01:13

Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Targeted by Rockets Again

Story Code : 998723
Turkish Base in Northern Iraq Targeted by Rockets Again
A security source told local Iraqi media "al-Sumaria TV" that two Katyusha rockets were fired at the Zelikan base, where Turkish forces are stationed, in Bashiqa region in south of ​​Mosul County in Nineveh province.

The source added that "The attack has not come with any material damage or human casualties so far."

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) anti-terror apparatus issued a statement on the rocket attack on Turkey's Zelikan base.

Three rockets hit the Zelikan base in Bashiqa, where Turkish troops are stationed, the KRG statement said.

The fourth rocket hit a road near the village of Abu Jarbu'a in the Don region but did not detonate, the statement said.

It also that the rocket attack did not cause any casualties or damage.

Zelikan military base was also targeted by two drones earlier this year on May 21.

Iraqi officials and the government have repeatedly condemned the violation of Iraqi sovereignty and Turkish airstrikes and artillery in the north of the country and called for an end to it.

Iraq's representative to the United Nations recently lodged a formal complaint against Turkey at a Security Council meeting about its military presence on Iraqi soil.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022
The US Navy electronic reconnaissance gathering ship USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on 8 June 1967.
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
By: Robert Inlakesh
9 June 2022
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
9 June 2022
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
8 June 2022
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
NATO Comments on Nuclear Guarantees for Russia
8 June 2022
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
Biden Declares US Energy Emergency
7 June 2022