Saturday 11 June 2022 - 01:14

Germany’s Scholz Says Serbia Unable to Join EU Without Recognizing Kosovo

“Kosovo and Serbia must reach a comprehensive agreement. It is clear that such an agreement finally resolves the issue of recognizing Kosovo. It is impossible for two countries that do not recognize each another to become part of the EU. This process should be pragmatic,” Scholz said told a joint news conference with the prime minister of the unrecognized territory, Albin Kurti, in Pristina on Friday, the Kosovo Online portal reports.

Scholz promised Pristina support regarding visa liberalization in relations with the EU.

For his part, Kurti came up with an initiative for Kosovo to join NATO. He stated that “NATO should stay in Kosovo until Kosovo becomes part of NATO.”

The Serbian Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija declared independence unilaterally in February 2008.

In recent years, with support from the West, it has been actively trying to join various international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol. More than 60 countries, including Russia, India and China, as well as five EU member states, oppose Kosovo’s recognition.
