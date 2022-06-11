0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 01:16

Lavrov: Russia Open to Direct Talks with West, “But It Takes Two to Tango”

Lavrov: Russia Open to Direct Talks with West, “But It Takes Two to Tango”
The minister was asked by an RT correspondent on Friday about recent comments made by Polish President Andrzej Duda. The Polish leader criticized France and Germany for continuing to have phone calls with President Putin and asked whether anyone spoke “like this with Adolf Hitler during World War Two.”

While speaking about the inadmissibility of any dialogue with Russia, “our Polish colleagues start to actively develop Ukrainian territory,” Lavrov noted.

The Russian foreign minister said, that in the past he had heard “other reactions from Paris and Berlin.”

“[Former] German Chancellor Merkel and French President Macron voiced very serious disappointment with the EU’s Russophobes, who had blocked an initiative by France and Germany to conduct a summit between the EU and Russian President Putin,” Lavrov replied.

In 2021, Macron and Merkel offered to invite Russia for talks, but faced opposition from leaders of the bloc.

Both are “reasonable politicians, who understand the need to find a way out of the crisis,” Lavrov said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have been holding talks with Moscow after the military campaign against Ukraine was launched in late February. Their latest trilateral call with President Putin happened in late May.
