0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 06:13

Latin American leaders blast Biden at Americas summit

Story Code : 998748
Latin American leaders blast Biden at Americas summit

Speaking on the first day of the Summit on Thursday, Biden, who excluded the leftist leaders of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela from the Summit of Americas prompting the leaders of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador along with Haiti, to boycott the event, said his administration was committed to helping Latin America and the Caribbean recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, tackle irregular migration and improve living standards.

However, Biden watched on and even applauded as Latin American leaders lashed out at him for Washington's discriminating foreign policy, excluding some Latin American countries from the Summit.

Just moments after he had delivered his opening remarks, claiming the future of the Western Hemisphere should be one of democracy, Belize's leader, PM John Briceno insisted that it was "incomprehensible" that three countries were not invited.

"The future of the Western Hemisphere is a question for all of the countries of this hemisphere. Irrespective of our size, our GDP, our system of governance -- we all have a shared interest in a sustainable, resilient and equitable future," he said, adding that it is "inexcusable that all countries of the Americas are not here and the power of the summit (is) diminished by their absence."

Briceno said the fact that any Latin American country not being invited to the Americas Summit was "incomprehensible"
Briceno said not inviting Venezuela, in particular, was "unforgivable".

Briceno also described the decades-long US economic blockade on Cuba as "un-American" and "an affront to humanity."

The half-century US pressure campaign against Cuba is a "crime against humanity," he said.

Argentina's President, Alberto Fernandez, also criticized Biden for his selective approach in attempting to sow division among Latin American countries, insisting that dialog "is the best way to promote democracy" in countries.

"Being the host country of the summit doesn't grant the ability to impose a right of admission on member countries of the continent," Fernandez noted.
"I am sorry that all of us, who should have been here, are not present," Fernandez said.

"We definitely would have wished for a different Summit of the Americas. The silence of those who were absent is calling to us," he added.

Following these criticisms, the US president returned to the podium and made the distorted claim that "what I heard was almost unity and uniformity."
The Summit of the Americas was hit by discord even before it began.

Failure before start
This week, Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed Washington for its policy of exclusion, warning Washington that it needed to change its desire to dominate the world.

“There cannot be a Summit of Americas if not all of the continent's countries participate,” Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro commended the Mexican president for standing up against the US, choosing not to attend the Summit.

Maduro praised Lopez Obrador for his “courage and clarity”, saying the US government’s decision to exclude three countries is an “act of discrimination”, which ensures that “the summit will fail.”

The Summit of the Americas aim is to reach a "Los Angeles declaration" of cooperation with the purposed of countering China's growing global clout.
US officials look down on Latin American leaders, seeing them as "America's Backyard" tenants. 

Maduro in Iran
As the Summit of Americas kicks off in a dispute between Biden and the Latin American leaders attending the event, Maduro arrived in Tehran to cinch new and better deals.

Due to the US economic pressures, both revolutionary nations of Iran and Venezuela have gained strength and become self-sufficient in many fields.

The two countries have great close cooperation aimed at neutralizing the impact of illegal US sanctions, particularly in the energy sector.

Iran has provided Venezuela with the equipment that Caracas needed in the country's oil refineries. Venezuela has also received fuel and heavy oil from Iran.

Last month, Iran’s oil minister Javad Owji met with Maduro in Caracas to discuss further ways to expand energy cooperation between the two countries.
Maduro said that he aimed to “deepen the ties of brotherhood and cooperation (with Iran), (especially) in energy matters".
Tagged
Latin America Biden Americas Summit
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022
The US Navy electronic reconnaissance gathering ship USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on 8 June 1967.
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
By: Robert Inlakesh
9 June 2022
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
9 June 2022
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
8 June 2022
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022