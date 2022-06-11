0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 11:30

Russian PM Authorizes Russia's Withdrawal from UNWTO

Story Code : 998816
Russian PM Authorizes Russia
The proposal was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry, which had reached an agreement with relevant government bodies, according to the published order released on Friday, Indo-Asian News Service reported.

UNWTO members voted to suspend Russia from the organization on April 27, when the Russian delegation announced its withdrawal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the UNWTO was monopolized by the European Union countries, "which use it in their own interests".

Moscow criticized the "politicization" of the UNWTO's activities and the "discrimination" against Russia.
