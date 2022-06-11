0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 11:41

US’ Coercive Measures Severely Affecting Countries’ Health Care Systems: Iran Envoy

Story Code : 998818
US’ Coercive Measures Severely Affecting Countries’ Health Care Systems: Iran Envoy
“Regretfully, unilateral coercive measures, including unilateral economic, financial and banking sanctions against Iran, have seriously violated the right of access to health care for Iranians, and especially those facing HIV-related problems are directly suffering from this situation,” Ershadi said in an address Friday to a UN General Assembly meeting, titled ‘HIV and AIDS: Ending inequalities and getting on track to end AIDS by 2030’.

The senior Iranian diplomat underlined that the unilateral US measures had hindered the Iranian patients’ “timely and effective” access to medicine and medical equipment.

“Coercive and unjust unilateral sanctions have blocked the ordinary channels of international cooperation and are a source of concern that has negatively affected Iran's efforts to combat such diseases,” Ershadi noted.

“In addition, it has severely limited timely and effective access to the diagnosis, medicine, treatment, medical equipment, and technologies required for providing comprehensive health care services, especially to people with AIDS.”

“Iran urges members of the international community to take effective, immediate and practical steps to remove these coercive sanctions,” Ershadi said.

She highlighted Iran's achievements in the fight against AIDS, saying the Islamic Republic is one of the few countries in Asia that has made significant progress in controlling and treating the HIV and AIDS.

Iran is also one of the countries that has provided safe and free-of-charge access to the health and specialized treatment needs of people living with AIDS, she added.

She reiterated calls for the removal of obstacles to access to the latest health technologies related to the prevention and treatment of HIV and AIDS.

Back in May 2018, the US began to unilaterally impose sanctions against Iran after the former left the Iran nuclear agreement, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US administration, under former president Donald Trump, launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Iran at the time, targeting the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” sanctions.

Although Trump failed to reach its professed goals with his maximum pressure campaign, the bans have badly hurt the Iranian population.

The sanctions, preserved under the Joe Biden administration, have restricted the financial channels necessary to pay for basic goods and medicine, undermining supply chains by limiting the number of suppliers willing to facilitate sales of humanitarian goods to the country.

Iran has repeatedly denounced the sanctions as an act of “economic war”, “economic terrorism”, and “medical terrorism”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022
The US Navy electronic reconnaissance gathering ship USS Liberty (AGTR-5) receives assistance from units of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, after she was attacked and seriously damaged by Israeli forces off the Sinai Peninsula on 8 June 1967.
The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
By: Robert Inlakesh
9 June 2022
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
IAEA board adopts anti-Iran resolution
9 June 2022
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
Syrian, Russian Fighter Jets Stage Joint Air Patrol Over Occupied Golan Heights
8 June 2022
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
Iran: Any “Israeli” Miscalculation Will Lead to Obliteration of Haifa, Tel Aviv
8 June 2022
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
World Bank Allocates $ 1.49 Billion to Ukraine
8 June 2022