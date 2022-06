Islam Times - News sources on Saturday reported that at least five people were killed and 30 others were wounded in a mine explosion in southern Syria.

The mine went off in the Deir al-Adas region of the Syrian Dara'a Province, according to SANA.At least 5 people were killed and 30 others were injured in the explosion, reports say.No further information has been released yet.This is while two children were killed due to an explosion in the western Dara'a some days ago.