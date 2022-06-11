0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 12:50

US Congress Discuss Bill to Bolster Israel, Arab Air Defenses

Story Code : 998832
US Congress Discuss Bill to Bolster Israel, Arab Air Defenses
The bill, which is known as the "DEFEND Act of 2022", would require the Pentagon to submit a strategy for integrated air and missile defense system among several Middle East countries and regimes within 180 days, the London-based Middile East Eye reported.

The defenses would be aimed at protecting the relevant countries from alleged "cruise and ballistic missiles, manned and unmanned aerial systems, and rocket attacks from Iran, and for other purposes".

In addition to the Israeli regime, the governments named in the bill include Jordan, Egypt and Iraq, as well as the six members of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

Neither Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait or Oman has diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime.
