Saturday 11 June 2022 - 13:35

Pentagon Comments on ‘Asian NATO’

In a keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s top security conference, Austin said, “the stakes are especially stark in the Taiwan Strait”. This comes amid multiple warnings from China against US military cooperation with Taiwan, which Beijing considers to be part of its territory, RT reported.

Austin stressed that Washington’s policy regarding Taiwan remains unchanged – the US is committed to the One-China policy, “categorically opposes any unilateral changes in the status quo”. and therefore does not support the island’s independence.

While believing any “cross-strait differences must be resolved by peaceful means”, Austin stated that the US would continue to assist Taiwan “in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability”.

Austin said that amid “growing coercion” from China and its “provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” the US remains focused on “maintaining peace, stability, and the status quo across the Taiwan Strait” which are apparently threatened by Beijing. Maintaining peace, Austin stressed, is not just in Washington’s interests but also “a matter of international concern”.

On Friday, Austin held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, General Wei Fenghe, who told him Beijing would “fight at all costs” to prevent Taiwan from breaking away from China.

Just two days ago China “strongly condemned” Washington’s approval of a $120 million arms deal with Taiwan, and has called upon the parties to cancel the arrangement. Speaking at a regular briefing on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesman said the arms sales “seriously violate the one-China principle”, undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests, and “severely harm China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.

Last month, US President Joe Biden declared that America would involve its military in any potential conflict between China and Taiwan, seemingly disregarding the US’ long-standing policy of ‘strategic ambiguity’ on the island and its relationship with Beijing. Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken walked back Biden’s statement and declared that the US stands by the One-China policy – which recognizes but does not endorse Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan, and neither guarantees nor rules out US military intervention should China threaten to assimilate Taiwan by force.

The island is a self-governing territory which has been de facto self-ruled since 1949, when the losing side in the Chinese Civil War fled and set up its own government in Taipei. Beijing views the Taiwanese authorities as separatists, insisting that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Meanwhile Austin said that United States, jointly with Japan and South Korea, are ready to restrain North Korea’s nuclear weapons ambitions, TASS reported.

"As our National Defense Strategy notes, we all face a persistent threat from North Korea. The United States will always stand ready to deter aggression…," he said.

"North Korea’s habitual provocations and missile tests only underscore the urgency of our task," he said, adding, "And so we’re deepening the security cooperation among the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea."

"Together, we’ll continue to strengthen our extended deterrence against nuclear arms and ballistic-missile systems," Lloyd added.

North Korea reportedly carried out over 10 missile test-launches since the start of the year. The latest was reported on June 5.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that day that North Korea test-fired a total of eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

On September 28, 2021 and on January 11, 2022, North Korea launched hypersonic missiles and on March 24, 2022, it launched the Hwasong-17 intercontinental missile. According to experts, these launches show that North Korea has managed to significantly enhance its missile systems.

Meanwhile, some experts believe that the statements by the North Korean authorities on successful tests of hypersonic weapons are a political move, noting that not all objects that fly at a speed beyond Mach 5 can be called hypersonic.
